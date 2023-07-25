'Deal agreed' - Everton and Tottenham linked player finalises £15m Brighton transfer

Brighton and Hove Albion are putting the final touches on their move for Fiorentina centre back Igor Julio.

Albion have been chasing a left-sided centre back this summer transfer window with Igor, Calvin Bassey and Levi Colwill all in the frame.

Ajax man Bassey is close to completing his £18m switch to Fulham, while Albion's talks for Chelsea’s Colwill remain complex as it's all linked with the ongoing Moises Caicedo transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal for Igor however appears to be progressing without a hitch and Albion are close to completing with a fee agreed with the Italians of around £15m, plus a further £2m in add-ons.

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi has been keen to add a left-sided centre back to his squad

The Brazilian had previously been linked with moves to the Premier League with Everton, Tottenham and Fulham all reported to be keen.

Igor, 25, is expected to complete his medical with the Seagulls this week before signing off on a four year contract.

Transfer journalist FabrizioRomano posted: “Brazilian CB Igor is completing medical tests as new Brighton player. He will sign four year contract right after as deal until June 2027 was agreed last week. Final fee: €17m fixed, €3m add ons and sell on clause to Fiorentina.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A left-sided defender has been a priority for Roberto De Zerbi but Albion could still go for Chelsea's Colwill as well as landing the Igor.

Colwill enjoyed an impressive loan at the American Express Stadium last term and De Zerbi would love to make the move permanent. The Seagulls saw a £40m bid rejected by Chelsea for the England under-21 international.