All the latest transfer news from Brighton and Hove Albion on deadline day

Igor Julio's transfer deadline day move away from Brighton looks to have taken another twist.

The Brazilian has been the subject of much speculation this window and looked at one point to be heading to La Liga with Real Sociedad.

The move to Spain however fell through earlier this month and Everton, Wolves and Fulham all reportedly expressed keen interest.

West Ham then pushed to complete a deal on deadline day but Brighton's fierce rivals Crystal Palace appeared to scupper a move to the London Stadium. a situation that did not sit well with many Albion fans.

Palace were in pole position and seemed to be all agreed but in a dramatic move, West Ham are now once again favourites to land the former Fiorentina man.

Sussex World understands that Igor had second thoughts on a move to Selhurst Park and now prefers Graham Potter’s Hammers instead.

Football reporter Charlie Parker-Turner posted: "EXC: DEAL OFF! With Crystal Palace working on defensive signings and minutes therefore not guaranteed, Igor has decided against joining Oliver Glasner’s side.

"Instead, he is now in talks to join West Ham on a season-long loan. Deadline day drama."

The proposed move with Palace was a shock to Brighton fans and it was initially set to be a loan with an obligation to buy.

At this stage it’s unclear if the potential West Ham deal is a loan or a permanent transfer.

Igor moved to Brighton from Fiorentina in 2023 for around £15m. He has made 50 appearances for the Seagulls and is contracted to the club until June 2027, with a year’s option.

Igor was unlikely to be a regular this season with Jan Paul van Hecke and Lewis Dunk Fabian Hurzeler’s first choice centre back pairing. The dup were excellent yesterday in Brighton’s rousing to win against Manchester City at the Amex Stadium.

Summer arrivals Diego Coppola and Olivier Boscagli provide further competition, with experienced campaigner Adam Webster also available, when fit.

