All the latest trasfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is likely to leave Brighton this summer.

Ferguson, 20, struggled with form and fitness last term and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at West Ham.

The decision to move to Graham Potter's struggling team did not go as planned as he failed to score in eight appearances and the Ireland international is now keen for a fresh start.

Italian giants Roma are said to be in talks with Brighton and want to take the Ireland international on an initial loan.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "Evan Ferguson and AS Roma, deal on… with more talks expected soon."

He added: "AS Roma keep working on Evan Ferguson deal as Brighton are open to accepting initial loan move.

“Salary would be fully covered by Roma with talks underway also on player side."

Brighton's Ireland international striker Evan Ferguson could be on his way to Roma

Ferguson is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2029 and it's unclear at this stage if the move to Roma would include an obligation to buy.

West Ham turned to a nightmare

It’s difficult to judge Ferguson on last season alone. He started the campaign with a troublesome foot injury, which made it difficult to impress new Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler.

He was on the back foot from the start as Hurzeler preferred the likes of Joao Pedro (now at Chelsea), Danny Welbeck and the £40m record signing from Leeds United, Georginio Rutter.

Ferguson struggled to get a look in and his only Premier League goal for Brighton last season came as a second half substitute during a 2-2 draw at home to Wolves last October.

The decision was made to spend the second half of the campaign with his former Brighton boss Potter at West Ham. But West Ham struggled badly at the back end of the season and when the team does not function, it’s almost impossible for a striker to shine.

Zero goals from eight outings did little to boost Ferguson’s confidence – and from Brighton’s perspective, did little to increase a potential transfer fee.

The sale of Pedro to Chelsea could have been a chance for Ferguson but it seems Hurzeler will select Rutter and Welbeck as his main options, with £50m new Greek attackers Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas also pushing for minutes. The club have high hopes for Kostoulas this season.

It appears Ferguson’s style does not quite fit Hurzeler’s demands and a loan to Serie A with Roma could well be the fresh start the player needs.

