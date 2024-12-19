'Deal with it' – Fabian Hurzeler reacts to his critics after Crystal Place defeat
Fabian Hurzeler sent a message to the Brighton fans after their painful 3-1 loss to old rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium last Sunday.
Brighton delivered one of their worst performances of the campaign at the worst possible time as two goals from Ismaila Sarr added to the opener from Trevoh Chalobah.
The Seagulls were better in the second half and did score through Marc Guehi’s own goal but it was hugely disappointing performance and result, which saw them slip to ninth in the table.
Hurzeler and certain players came under fire after the display, which the German described as “part of the business”.
"I think it is the right thing that the supporters have these expectations,” said Hurzeler in today’s press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to West Ham.
“Because it shows we are ambitious and that is exactly what I want from the club – to create this winning culture and to be ambitious.
"Then it also normal, if you try to act with courage and say that’s our goal, then it is also part of it to fail at one time and to be criticised at one time.
"It is part of the business. It is not a nice business. It is a very honest business. Critical feedback is part of the business and then you have to deal with it."
