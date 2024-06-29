'Decision is clear' - Brighton's hopes of convincing €20m rated striker fade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Deniz Undav remains adamant he does not want to return to Brighton – and Stuttgart have ‘triggered the option’ to buy him, it has been reported.

Brighton have been determined to keep hold of their German international striker Undav.

The 27-year-old was in fine form last season during his loan spell at Stuttgart as he netted 19 goals and claimed 10 assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Undav was the highest scoring German in the Bundesliga last term and his goals helped fire Stuttgart to Champions League qualification.

Deniz Undav remains adamant he does not want to return to Brighton – and Stuttgart have ‘triggered the option’ to buy him, it has been reported. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Stuttgart understandably want to sign the Albion man on a permanent basis and have reporetedly now triggered the reported option to buy clause of £15m. Undav has also stated he wants to stay with Sebastian Hoeness’s team, where he formed a lethal strike partnership with Serhou Guirassy.

Florian Plettenberg, a transfer reporter for Sky Sports News, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “VfB Stuttgart have triggered the option to buy for Deniz Undav… around €20m!

“Personal terms between Stuttgart and Undav have been clarified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now it’s up to Brighton. If they exercise the buy-back option, then free negotiations will take place between the clubs. Undav‘s decision is clear as he doesn’t want to return to Brighton.”