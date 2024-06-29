'Decision is clear' - Brighton's hopes of convincing €20m rated striker fade
Brighton have been determined to keep hold of their German international striker Undav.
The 27-year-old was in fine form last season during his loan spell at Stuttgart as he netted 19 goals and claimed 10 assists.
Undav was the highest scoring German in the Bundesliga last term and his goals helped fire Stuttgart to Champions League qualification.
Stuttgart understandably want to sign the Albion man on a permanent basis and have reporetedly now triggered the reported option to buy clause of £15m. Undav has also stated he wants to stay with Sebastian Hoeness’s team, where he formed a lethal strike partnership with Serhou Guirassy.
Florian Plettenberg, a transfer reporter for Sky Sports News, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “VfB Stuttgart have triggered the option to buy for Deniz Undav… around €20m!
“Personal terms between Stuttgart and Undav have been clarified.
“Now it’s up to Brighton. If they exercise the buy-back option, then free negotiations will take place between the clubs. Undav‘s decision is clear as he doesn’t want to return to Brighton.”
Undav remains contracted with Brighton until June 2026 and Albion’s new German boss Fabian Hurzeler wants Undav back with the Seagulls for pre-season.
