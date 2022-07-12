Defender exit ‘imminent’ as Brighton ace opts for Champions League outfit in ‘£8m’ Serie A deal

Albion defender Leo Ostigard is close to completing his move to Serie A outfit Napoli.

Ostigard, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Genoa, is expected to finalise his £8m switch to Napoli later today.

Napoli have been tracking the Albion man for some time and Luciano Spalletti’s team, who finished third last term, are keen to bolster their defence ahead of their Champions League campaign.

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Leo Ostigard impressed while on loan last season at Serie A outfit Genoa

The 22-year-old Norway international joined Brighton from Molde in 2018 but never made a Premier League appearance.

He had loan spells at FC St. Pauli, Coventry and Stoke City.

Ostigard’s exit arrives soon after Albion defender Haydon Roberts agreed a season long loan at Derby County.