'Delighted' - Brighton coach confirms as 'seven goal' striker signs from Chelsea
Initially he will join the men’s under-21 squad, and Shannon said, “We’re delighted to bring Louis to the club. He’s a talented individual who can play as a central striker or in wide areas which gives us good competition in important areas.
“We’re looking forward to working with him and seeing him develop his undoubted potential with us.”
Louis was with Chelsea’s academy from the age of 13 and played regularly in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League last season, scoring seven goals.
Elsewhere, on the women’s side, the club signed defender Li Mengwen after the expiration of her contract with Chinese club Jiangsu.
Women’s first-team head coach Melissa Phillips said, “Li is a fantastic signing to join our squad this pre-season. Her experience as a player and individual will add depth to the squad as we continue to build our identity both on and off the pitch.
“She’ll be a key figure within our backline as we continue to solidify our defence ahead of another competitive WSL season.”