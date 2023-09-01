Brighton under-21 head coach Shannon Ruth is delighted with the signing of forward Louis Flower from Chelsea on undisclosed terms.

Initially he will join the men’s under-21 squad, and Shannon said, “We’re delighted to bring Louis to the club. He’s a talented individual who can play as a central striker or in wide areas which gives us good competition in important areas.

“We’re looking forward to working with him and seeing him develop his undoubted potential with us.”

Louis was with Chelsea’s academy from the age of 13 and played regularly in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League last season, scoring seven goals.

Brighton and Hove Albion under-21 boss Shannon Ruth is looking forward to working with his new recruit

Elsewhere, on the women’s side, the club signed defender Li Mengwen after the expiration of her contract with Chinese club Jiangsu.

Women’s first-team head coach Melissa Phillips said, “Li is a fantastic signing to join our squad this pre-season. Her experience as a player and individual will add depth to the squad as we continue to build our identity both on and off the pitch.