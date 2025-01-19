Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler and Danny Welbeck embraced Sir Alex Ferguson after an emotional tribute to the late Denis Law at Old Trafford.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were emotional scenes before kick-off on Sunday afternoon (January 19), as Sir Alex, Brian Kidd, Paddy Crerand and Alex Stepney joined the players on the pitch to pay tribute to United legend Law, who died on Friday at the age of 84. A lone piper played the Flower of Scotland.

Law – the only Scottish player to have won the Ballon d'Or – won two league titles with Manchester United and was a member of their European Cup-winning side under Sir Matt Busby in 1968 when they became the first English club to lift the trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short family statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace. We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently. We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you.”

There were emotional scenes before kick-off on Sunday afternoon, as Sir Alex Ferguson, Brian Kidd, Paddy Crerand and Alex Stepney joined the players on the pitch to pay tribute to United legend Denis Law, who died on Friday at the age of 84. A lone piper played the Flower of Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Scarves and flowers have been laid by the Trinity Statue in Law’s memory.

After a moving tribute on the pitch, legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex shared a handshake with his former player, Danny Welbeck, before he was greeted by Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler.

Watch the full tribute at www.dailymotion.com/video/x9cmw5g.

Law scored 237 goals in 404 appearances during his 11-year career at Manchester United, making him the club’s third-highest scorer behind Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton. Nicknamed "The King," Law was known for his fearless style and remarkable pace, despite his smaller stature. His 18-year playing career also included stints at Huddersfield Town, Manchester City (twice), and Torino.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler embraced Sir Alex Ferguson after an emotional tribute to the late Denis Law at Old Trafford. Photo: Sussex World

A prolific forward for Scotland, Law earned 55 caps and remains the country’s joint all-time leading scorer with 30 goals, sharing the record with Kenny Dalglish. He made his international debut at just 18 years old in 1958.

Law’s transfers set British records at the time, moving from Huddersfield to Manchester City in 1960, then to Torino in 1961, and finally to Manchester United in 1962.