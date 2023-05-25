Deniz Undav 'smiling' again after difficult first Premier League season

Deniz Undav has said he is happy playing football again after a difficult first season in English football.

The German striker arrived at Brighton having scored 45 goals in 68 games for Belgium outfit Union SG, but failed to live up to his previous goal-scoring form in England.

The early season form of Danny Welbeck and post-World Cup emergence of Evan Ferguson restricted the 26-year-old’s playing time, leaving him with three cup goals (two in the FA Cup and one in the EFL Cup) in his first 22 appearances for the club – only five of which he had started.

The striker’s lack-of-form came to a head at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United. Undav was brought off the bench in the 75th minute and failed to make an impact; lacking any energy, quality or presence in the game.

It was Roberto De Zerbi’s faith in the centre-forward that reignited the fire and since that fateful day at Wembley, Undav has looked like a new player.

The centre forward’s poor game was best symbolised by a heavy first touch whilst running though on goal, squandering a golden opportunity to take the lead in extra time.

It was after this game, that he realised something needed to change.

Undav said: “I think it started after Manchester United at Wembley. I had a conversation with the gaffer [Roberto De Zerbi], a hard one to be fair, but it made things click in my head. Since then, I have got better and better. I knew what he wanted from me then. I was becoming more confident then I was at the beginning.

“I think its credit to him, because he is a gaffer who will always tell you the truth.”

Undav explained: “He wanted me to give more energy, because it looked like I didn't really want to get into the game, due to my body language. But I've tried to change since the moment I knew.

“My high intensity runs are higher than in the beginning and he told me you need to be confident enough to use your body and your strength in the game to run at a high intensity, not just jogging.”

Four league goals in four starts, including a well-taken double in the 6-0 demolition of Wolves and sublime lob away at title-chasing Arsenal in a memorable 3-0 win, has lead to Brighton fans taking the striker in as one of their own; chanting his name to the tune of: ‘DJ Otzi’s – Hey Baby (Uhh,Ahh)’

Undav said: “I think I improve from when I see clips from the last game to the beginning of the season, it’s a different Deniz.

"I was remembering what I did in Belgium and how I was playing there and how I tried to get the confidence back again. He [De Zerbi] was helping with these conversations. I know what we wants now and I know what to do.

“It’s easier to do what he want, when you know what he wants. I’ve scored four goals now in the Premier League and I am happy again and I am smiling, before I was not really smiling. Now I am smiling again and I smile if I am happy.

“The fans showed me that they love me. It’s good for a player when fans are singing a song about you. I try to give it back to them and to score goals. To make the fans happy, makes me happy.”