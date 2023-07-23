Derren Howard's Brighton player ratings v Chelsea: Debut ace shines with 8/10 but clumsy defender nets 4/10

Brighton and Hove Albion played out a 4-3 defeat with Chelsea in the first match of the Premier League Summer Series

Brighton's Solly March is booked for a foul on Chelsea's Ben Chilwell

Brighton opened the scoring on 13 minutes at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia with a nice set-piece routine that was finished expertly by experienced striker Danny Welbeck.

Brighton were impressive in the first half but Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea levelled on 19 minutes with a smart finish from Christopher Nkunku. Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke was sent off after picking up a red for clumsy challenge on Cesare Casadei and Mykhailo Mudryk made it 2-1 as he smashed home a half volley from the edge of the box on 65 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea added a third as Coner Gallagher converted from close range and Nicolas Jackson powered home a fourth after a nice throughball from former Albion player Marc Cucurella. Brighton’s record signing Joao Pedro impressed in the second half and converted a penalty – after being fouled by Levi Colwill – to make it 4-2.

Deniz Undav netted a well-taken and deserved third for 10-man Brighton after fine play from Pedro. Here’s how the Albion players rated.

Jason Steele 6/10: Very little chance with the goal. Always good in possession and looked confident on crosses.

Jack Hinshelwood 6/10: Started at right back and didn’t put a foot wrong. Performed his defensive duties well and looked to bomb forward when he could.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan Paul van Hecke 4/10: Could not really argue with his red card after picking up a red for a late and clumsy challenge on Casadei. Did okay up until that point and will learn. Big season ahead for the talented young Netherlands defender.

Adam Webster 7/10: Very impressed with his display. Looks back to full fitness and will be a huge player for Brighton this season.

Pascal Gross 7/10: Captained the team and played at left back and dealt well with Raheem Sterling. Very rarely puts a foot wrong.

Mo Dahoud 8/10: Very impressive debut. First impression of Mo Dahoud... looks very tidy, moves well into advanced positions, technically excellent with both feet and spots the pass quickly. Very promising indeed!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Gilmour 6/10: Clever on the ball and remained very disciplined in his midfield role. Pressed well and a big season waits.

Adam Lallana 6/10: Great to see him fit and ready once more. Influenced the midfield well and conducted the press in the first half.

Solly March 6/10: Fit once again after hamstring injuries and looked strong and powerful on the right wing. Always an attacking threat. Booked for a foul on Ben Chilwell.

Kaoru Mitoma 7/10: Lively down the left flank and a fine assist for Danny Welbeck’s opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Welbeck 7/10: Very impressive finish for his opening goal and almost scored a second soon after with a sharp first time effort.

Subs:

Bart Verbruggen 6/10: No chance with Mudryk’s, Gallagher’s and Jackson’s goals on his debut.

Deniz Undav 7/10: Cracking finish to net Brighton’s third after Pedro’s cut back. A master finisher.

Simon Adingra 6/10: Making his Brighton debut but could not get on the ball as Chelsea dominated in the second half. Dropped deeper after van Hecke’s dismissal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Veltman 6/10: Moved in the centre back role after van Hecke’s red.

Joao Pedro 8/10: Looked lively on his first outing. Won and scored the penalty and provided an assist for Undav’s goal. Very good.