Did Moises Caicedo really say that and where does that leave Chelsea and Brighton?

Another twist in the ongoing Moises Caicedo transfer saga – the venue, the Amex on Tuesday night and the held-over Player Awards Dinner from last season.

It was a superb night celebrating the greatest season, to date, in the club’s history plus the great work behind the scenes that many never see.

The Robert Eaton Memorial Fund, a charity borne out of an Albion fan tragically losing his life in the Twin Towers atttack, now closing after nearly 22 years and raising £320,000 for football related good causes across the globe, was rightly honoured for its amazing work.

But as always, the blue riband part of the annual dinner were the Albion men’s players’ player and player of the season awards.

Moises Caicedo continues to be at the centre of a £100m transfer tussle between Brighton and Chelsea

From the moment the diners started assembling just before 7pm there was a buzz in the room, not only over the amazing achievement of European qualification, but an air of speculation, ‘will he stay or go?’ on how the ongoing Caicedo issue will pan out.

Even before Caicedo took to the stage to receive the first of his two awards, players’ player and player of the year, there was speculation online that Caicedo had told fans at the event he wanted to leave the club.

Would he really say that at such a public club event?

On receiving his second award, the prestigious player of the year gong, when being interviewed by event co host Alex Aljoe, Caicedo had the optimum moment to calm the apparent troubled waters.

I’ve written this column for nearly 20 years and first and foremost I’m an Albion fan so am old enough and ugly enough to know players come and go.

But it’s all in the timing and while on the mic, Caicedo had a perfect opportunity to thank the club, the players and fans for the awards, give a respectful nod to the upcoming season and thank his family – then get off the stage!

Whatever he had or hadn’t said to any fan in the room earlier is up for debate, but what he said on the stage was all but “I’m leaving” – albeit in a very polite and gracious way.