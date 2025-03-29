Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler believes Jack Hinshelwood can become the latest version of a Pascal Gross for Brighton.

Hinshelwood, 19, has been excellent for the Seagulls this term and has two goals and an assist from his 22 appearances.

His ability to play in a variety of positions has drawn comparisons to Albion legend Gross, who left the club at the end of last season after 261 appearances for the Seagulls.

Jack Hinshelwood of Brighton & Hove Albion has also impressed for England under-21s

Hinshelwood’s versatility will likely be on display again this Saturday in the FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest as the England under-21 international is set to play at right back as Tariq Lamptey and Joel Veltman remain sidelined.

Hinshelwood has also played at left back and central midfield (his favoured position) this term and rarely looks out of place – something that was often said of Gross.

Gross finished with 32 goals and an impressive 52 assists across his seven seasons with the club, and although Hinshelwood has a long way to get close to those numbers, Hurzeler believes he’s on the right track.

"If he would score that many goals and that many assists, then I'd say yes,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “But that's a thing where we have to work with Jack as well, and of course we are on that.

"We know that he has the quality to score and make assists. Of course, from the right full-back position, it's not that easy instead of a six, but I think he can be a similar player for Brighton like Pascal Gross was.”

The German head coach also kept a close eye on Hinshelwood during the international break as the Albion academy graduate featured in the under-21’s 5-3 loss to France and the 4-2 win against Portugal.

"So did you see him play for the [England] under 21?,” Hurzeler enthused. “He played there again as a right-back and he played the first game 20 minutes, and the second game 60 minutes. “He made an unbelievable job and he has this flexibility. He has also this understanding of what you need in this position, because it's a completely different role to play a right-back in the Premier League instead of playing a six.

"But he has this understanding and this adaptation in his mind that he immediately switches from position to position and knows immediately what is the demand on this position.

"That's something special for a player in that age, but that shows his maturity, so that's something incredible and I'm really happy to have him in the squad.”

