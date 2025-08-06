'Didn’t close doors' - Carlos Baleba stance revealed after Manchester United register interest in bombshell transfer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Carlos Baleba from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 21-year-old midfielder – considered to be one of the most talented in his position in world football – is said to be keeping his options open.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported: “Man Utd contact Brighton via intermediaries to explore conditions of deal for Carlos Baleba. #BHAFC do not plan to sell this summer & all sides aware move may be unrealistic. But #MUFC keen + should know in coming days if plausible or not.”

Fellow transfer expert Fabrizio Romano added: “Manchester United approached Carlos Baleba’s camp this week to be informed on player’s situation.

“Brighton plan to keep Baleba at the club as price tag would be very high, seen as difficult deal.”

The Italian journalist added later on Wednesday night (August 6): “Carlos Baleba didn’t close doors to Man United after direct contact with his camp.

“Manchester United believe agreeing terms with Baleba terms won’t be an issue but club-to-club deal, considered very difficult.

“Brighton want to keep Baleba this summer & won’t make it easy.”

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Carlos Baleba from Brighton and Hove Albion. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst / Getty Images

News of Manchester United’s interest in Baleba was first reported by Indykaila News on X (formerly Twitter).

Its latest post reads: “@OfficialBHAFC want £90m + £10m in add-ons for Carlos Baleba. @ManUtd is looking at him with a valuation of around £70m total.

"Now, the main part: Baleba himself is reportedly planning to step in and ask Brighton to lower that asking price. It’s a bold move, but will they actually? If he can convince them, it could change the whole saga for #MUFC.”