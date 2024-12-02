'Didn't look great' – Manager reacts as Brighton striker suffers hip injury
Brighton striker Mark O’Mahony is an injury concern for his loan club Portsmouth.
O’Mahony, 19, was forced off in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Swansea just 12 minutes after coming on as a 55th minute replacement for Colby Bishop.
The Brighton man went down twice with the issue and was replaced in the in the 67th minute by Christian Saydee.
O’Mahony will now be assessed by the club's medical department ahead of their home clash against Bristol City on December 7.
Portsmouth boss John Mousinho said: "I don’t really know how bad it is at the moment. Mark didn’t look great, but I don’t think it’s too bad. It’s just a whack to the hip.
"He wasn’t moving particularly well, there was ice on his hip after he came off. I didn't really have a chance to see how he was after the game.
"So that was a frustrating one.”
O’Mahony joined the Championship side last summer on a season loan. He has three goals from 10 outings in all competitions so far and has made five starts in the Championship. Portsmouth are bottom of the table with 13 points from their 16 fixtures.
