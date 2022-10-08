'Didn't work' – Regular Brighton starter unable to train ahead of Tottenham clash

New Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will assess the fitness of his key midfielder ahead of the Premier League clash against Tottenham

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi will check on midfielder Moises Caicedo ahead of the Italian’s first home game in charge against Tottenham.

Caicedo is being assessed on an unspecified fitness issue which forced him out of training on Thursday, but De Zerbi is hopeful he can be involved.

De Zerbi said in his press conference on Friday morning, “Moises Caicedo didn’t work with the team yesterday. We will be looking at the situation today, but I don’t think there will be a problem."

Enock Mwepu is not expected to feature again, having returned early from international duty with Zambia after falling unwell, while fellow midfielder Jakub Moder (knee) is a long-term absentee.

De Zerbi added: “My teams always play with courage and braveness. I want my team playing to make the game with personality and the right mentality to build the right condition to win the game.

“I would like to put more ideas in, but I don’t want to change that much, but of course I want to put my hand (on the squad).

“If (owner) Tony Bloom and (chief executive) Paul Barber have chosen myself, it means they want to see the team playing with my idea of football.

“At the same time you have to deal with not changing too much, but also how to put my ideas on top.”

Tottenham will be without Emerson Royal due to suspension.

The Brazilian defender was sent off in last weekend’s loss at Arsenal and will now serve a three-match ban.

Spurs remain without forwards Lucas Moura (calf) and Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) but defender Ben Davies (knee) returned to action away to Frankfurt in midweek and could start.

De Zerbi feels Spurs have the squad depth to challenge for the top honours. “I think Tottenham are in the right condition to win the Premier League,” he said.

“It’s not easy, because there’s (Manchester) City, Liverpool, Chelsea, but in the transfer market they bought very good players and after one year to work with Antonio (Conte) I think they are able to win the Premier League.

“The squad is better than one or two years ago. If he doesn’t play (Dejan) Kulusevski, he plays Richarlison, if he doesn’t play (Pierre-Emile) Hojbjerg or (Rodrigo) Bentancur, he can play (Yves) Bissouma.

“Tottenham are a good team, not only the first 11 – but 20 or 22 players.”

There will be a minute’s applause ahead of Saturday’s match in memory of highly-respected Italian fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who died at the age of 61.

“We are very sad for this loss. Some of my assistant staff knew Gian Piero. We are sorry for him, for Antonio and his staff and for the family,” said De Zerbi.