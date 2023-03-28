Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
6 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
9 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
11 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
11 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
11 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

'Different directions are at play' - Transfer interest in Brighton defender 'very high' amid excellent loan spell

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Michał Karbownik has attracted ‘very high’ transfer interest after impressing on loan at 2. Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Düsseldorf, according to latest reports.

By Matt Pole
Published 28th Mar 2023, 17:18 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 17:31 BST

The 22-year-old joined the German club in August on a season-long deal – with Fortuna holding an option to buy – and has shone in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The full-back has scored a goal and provided six assists in 19 games in all competitions for F95 this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His brilliant performances earned him a recall to the Poland squad for this month’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Czechia and Albania respectively.

Most Popular
Brighton & Hove Albion defender Michał Karbownik (centre) has attracted ‘very high’ transfer interest after impressing on loan at 2. Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Düsseldorf, according to latest reports. Picture by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images
Brighton & Hove Albion defender Michał Karbownik (centre) has attracted ‘very high’ transfer interest after impressing on loan at 2. Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Düsseldorf, according to latest reports. Picture by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images
Brighton & Hove Albion defender Michał Karbownik (centre) has attracted ‘very high’ transfer interest after impressing on loan at 2. Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Düsseldorf, according to latest reports. Picture by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images

Karbownik made his first Poland start in almost two-and-a-half years in Friday’s 3-1 defeat in Czechia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defender, whose Brighton contract expires in 2024, has made just two senior appearances for the Seagulls since his £3m move from Legia Warsaw in October 2020.

And with Karbownik’s route into the Albion first team blocked by fellow full-back Pervis Estupiñán – and his deputies Pascal Groß and Tariq Lamptey – it seems the Poland international could be set for a move away from Sussex in the summer.

Speaking to Pogadajmy o piłce, via Transfery.info, Polish journalist Tomasz Włodarczyk said: “In the context of the future, it must be admitted that the interest in Michał Karbownik is very high and it will be difficult for Fortuna to keep him in the summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“At this point, different directions are at play.

“If there is an offer on the table and they [Fortuna] know about it, they will buy the defender and make extra money on this transfer.”

BrightonPolandAlbion