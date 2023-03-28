'Different directions are at play' - Transfer interest in Brighton defender 'very high' amid excellent loan spell

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Michał Karbownik has attracted ‘very high’ transfer interest after impressing on loan at 2. Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Düsseldorf, according to latest reports.

The 22-year-old joined the German club in August on a season-long deal – with Fortuna holding an option to buy – and has shone in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The full-back has scored a goal and provided six assists in 19 games in all competitions for F95 this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His brilliant performances earned him a recall to the Poland squad for this month’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Czechia and Albania respectively.

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Michał Karbownik (centre) has attracted ‘very high’ transfer interest after impressing on loan at 2. Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Düsseldorf, according to latest reports. Picture by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images

Karbownik made his first Poland start in almost two-and-a-half years in Friday’s 3-1 defeat in Czechia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender, whose Brighton contract expires in 2024, has made just two senior appearances for the Seagulls since his £3m move from Legia Warsaw in October 2020.

And with Karbownik’s route into the Albion first team blocked by fellow full-back Pervis Estupiñán – and his deputies Pascal Groß and Tariq Lamptey – it seems the Poland international could be set for a move away from Sussex in the summer.

Speaking to Pogadajmy o piłce, via Transfery.info, Polish journalist Tomasz Włodarczyk said: “In the context of the future, it must be admitted that the interest in Michał Karbownik is very high and it will be difficult for Fortuna to keep him in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this point, different directions are at play.