'Difficult' – Ex-Brighton boss Gus Poyet issues Roberto De Zerbi warning to Tony Bloom

Brighton and Hove Albion may struggle to keep hold of impressive Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi

Former Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Gus Poyet believes the Seagulls face a battle to keep their head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian has been excellent since replacing former boss Graham Potter, who left last September for the riches of Chelsea.

De Zerbi has built on Potter’s fine work on the south coast and Brighton are eighth in the table, into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and pushing for European qualification. The fans have really taken to De Zerbi who has added a cutting edge to their play and transformed them to a more a potent attacking unit.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has impressed since his introduction to the Premier League

There have already been tentative rumours of Juventus, Tottenham and even Chelsea making a move for De Zerbi but at present the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss seems happy on south coast.

The 43-year-old is contracted with the Albion until June 2026 and it has been reported that he has a £12m release clause inserted into his contract by the club. Poyet however feels chairman Tony Bloom could have trouble convincing his man to stay in the long-term.

“I think Roberto is a very special manager – he’s very intelligent and he knows what he’s doing,” said Poyet, who won the League One title with Brighton in 2011, to neuecasinos24.com.

“I don’t want to speak badly of them as they’re my old team, but I think it’s going to be difficult for Brighton to keep him! I watched Brighton away at Southampton on Boxing Day, and I could see his communication with his players and getting them to do what he wants. It’s no surprise that the team is doing so well.

