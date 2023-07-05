Brighton and Hove Albion are resigned to losing their star midfielder Moises Caicedo this transfer window and are working on receiving the best possible transfer fee for their Ecuador international.

Caicedo, 21, performed superbly for Brighton last season and was a key reason as to why the Seagulls finished sixth in the Premier League and qualified for the Europa League.

His displays have attracted the attentions of Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle, Manchester United and Chelsea but it appears the Blues are favourites to land the former Independiente del Valle man.

Brighton midfield star Moises Caicedo is wanted by Chelsea and Man United this transfer window

Arsenal were determined to land Caicedo in the previous window and had a £70m bid turned by the Seagulls, who were reluctant to part with their main man mid-season. The Gunners have since turned their attentions to Declan Rice and are closing in on a £105m deal for the West Ham midfielder.

Chelsea though are the most in need of adding to their midfield options and Caicedo would likely be a certain starter at Stamford Bridge next term if he made the move, following the exits of Mason Mount to Man United, N’Golo Kante to Saudi Arabia, Rueben Loftus-Cheek to AC Milan and Mateo Kovačić to Man City.

Man United do still maintain an interest in Caicedo however and it is said they are prepared to offer Scotland international Scott McTominay in return but it appears Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea are leading the race and have reportedly started the bidding at £75m – plus a potential £10m in add-ons. Quite how that payment would structured remains to be seen.

Earlier today, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Chelsea and Brighton are working on Moisés Caicedo deal. Negotiations are by direct talks club to club, as revealed last week. #CFC. Caicedo said yes to Chelsea months ago and deal up to clubs. Talks on. ‘Quiet’ in public but concrete behind the scenes; it still takes time.”

Brighton have already added to their squad this transfer window as midfielders James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud joined on free transfers from Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund respectively. Joao Pedro also signed for a club record £30m from Watford and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen arrived earlier this week from Anderlecht for around £16m.