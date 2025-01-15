'Does business' - Brighton to lose star midfielder as Champions League club finalise cut-price deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder looks set to leave this January, with Champions League club Feyenoord one of the favourites to sign him.

Moder is out of contract this summer and this window represents the last chance for Albion to receive a fee for the player the signed from Lech Poznan in 2020 for around £7m.

Feyenoord, who already have Brighton talent Ibrahim Osman on a season loan, are looking to conclude a deal for Moder in the region of £1.5m.

Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder could be on the move this transfer window

@1908nl posted: “Feyenoord does business again with Brighton & Hove Albion FC and reports for the purchase of Jakub Moder.”

The Poland international, who has now fully recovered from a long-term ACL injury, is highly expected to leave this window with Everton, Leicester and Wolves all said to be keen on the 25-year-old.

Moder almost joined Leicester in the previous window as part of a deal to bring Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to the Amex Stadium. That move however collapsed as Dewsbury-Hall opted for Chelsea and the Seagulls swiftly moved on to other midfield targets.

Moder has seen just eight minutes of Premier League action this term under Fabian Hurzeler and is behind Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari, Mats Wieffer, Matt O’Riley, Jack Hinshelwood, Ferdi Kadioglu and Diego Gomez in the midfield pecking order.

He featured for the final 12 minutes in Brighton’s 4-0 FA Cup win at Norwich last Saturday and has made two starts in the Carabao Cup against Wolves and Liverpool. He has made 70 appearances for Brighton in total with two goals and four assists.

Last November, Hurzeler was asked about Moder’s situation by Sussex World: “He had a long injury, a bad injury. Before this he was an impressive player, it’s also our responsibility to get him back into shape and he’s looking good.

“He needs game time, he needs minutes to get back to the shape and I hope that he will stay fit and he will be training. It is so important, now like all the other players it’s about them and the will and an intrinsic motivation to improve everyday.

"Then I’m sure that he can play an important part in our squad because he has a lot of skills. He’s fast, he’s good with the left and right foot, he can play in several positions so these players are always helpful for the squad.”