Brighton and Hove Albion are closing in on a major summer signing.

It has been widely reported that the deal is done for PSV Eindhoven defender Olivier Boscagli.

It was first reported by talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, who said: “EXC: #BHAFC have agreed a deal to sign PSV defender Olivier Boscagli when his contract expires on July 1. Excellent business having had an £8.5m offer rejected last summer.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Boscagli has signed his contract as new Brighton player – ‘valid from the beginning of July’.

Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly closing in on the signing of PSV Eindhoven defender Olivier Boscagli. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning (May 21): "Free transfer completed for the centre back from PSV Eindhoven, ready for new chapter in PL.”

Romano announced on Tuesday evening that the ‘agreement was sealed

He added: “Olivier Boscagli joins Brighton from PSV, done deal and here we go!”

The 27-year-old defender – who has represented France at youth level – has been at PSV Eindhoven since 2019.

According to transfermarkt.co.uk, Boscagli’s transfer value is €23.00m but will join Brighton on a free transfer after his contract expires at PSV.