'Done deal' - Brighton close in on major summer signing as Fabrizo Romano delivers infamous 'here we go'
It has been widely reported that the deal is done for PSV Eindhoven defender Olivier Boscagli.
It was first reported by talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, who said: “EXC: #BHAFC have agreed a deal to sign PSV defender Olivier Boscagli when his contract expires on July 1. Excellent business having had an £8.5m offer rejected last summer.”
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Boscagli has signed his contract as new Brighton player – ‘valid from the beginning of July’.
Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning (May 21): "Free transfer completed for the centre back from PSV Eindhoven, ready for new chapter in PL.”
Romano announced on Tuesday evening that the ‘agreement was sealed
He added: “Olivier Boscagli joins Brighton from PSV, done deal and here we go!”
The 27-year-old defender – who has represented France at youth level – has been at PSV Eindhoven since 2019.
According to transfermarkt.co.uk, Boscagli’s transfer value is €23.00m but will join Brighton on a free transfer after his contract expires at PSV.