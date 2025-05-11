Jorgen Strand Larsen of Wolverhampton Wanderers battles for possession with Adam Webster of Brighton & Hove Albion

Reaction from Brighton’s Premier League win at Wolves

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler heaped praise on central defender Adam Webster after the 2-0 win at Wolves.

Webster recently recovered from a hamstring issue and made his first start in six Premier League matches after a “minor injury” to skipper Lewis Dunk.

Webster partnered Brighton's player of the year Jan Paul van Hecke at the heart of the defence and helped the Seagulls to a rare clean sheet.

"Similar to Danny [Welbeck], Adam is always there for the team," said Hurzeler to Sussex World after securing three points at Molineux Stadium.

"And no matter how many injuries he had this season so far, he was always ready to perform and that's not easy when you don't really get into the rhythm.

"So I'm very happy that he's in my team and he shows always personality, always big character even if you don't play every game.

“But Lewis is injured, we had this injury yesterday in the training session, so from one second to another second he knows he needs to play the next day in the Premier League and he's there, he's ready.

"I don't know how he's doing it, but it's just impressive, and therefore I'm really happy for him."

Compliment for Brajan Gruda

Welbeck scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season as the 34-year-old’s first-half penalty set Brighton on their way to victory. Brajan Gruda, a £25m summer signing from Mainz added a late second – his first goal for the Seagulls.

“He's not playing always and that is not easy for a young player and I need to make him a compliment because he never gave up.

“He showed character, he showed personality. He came to the training pitch and tried to improve every day and if you do this as a young player you will get the rewards and today he got the reward.

"So it's not always easy to make a compliment from a German to a German but today I think I have to do this.”

The victory kept Brighton’s chances of qualifying for Europe alive as they chase an eighth-placed finish, which could be enough to make the Europa Conference League. But the German is only focusing on his side’s next match with Liverpool.

“I’m not thinking about Europe,” he said. “I’m thinking about how we can compete in the next game with the best team in the league.”