Fabian Hurzeler issues message to fans after the pain at Nottingham Forest

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler believes hard work and sticking together will help them to move on from the 7-0 thrashing at Nottingham Forest.

Hurzeler and the players came in for heavy criticism this week after the poor display at the City Ground and they hope to hit back in the FA Cup this Saturday as Chelsea visit the Amex Stadium.

The German's tactics and formation came under heavy fire as a ruthless Nottingham Forest tore the Seagulls to shreds.

"It's about showing a reaction and don't talk too much about the last game," said Hurzeler in the pre-Chelsea press conference.

"Just work hard, give the fans the things they deserved. We we all apologised after the game, I apologised after the game for for this performance and I do it again.

"But now it's about looking in the future, now it's about sticking together.”

Hurzeler has done quite well at Brighton since joining from St Pauli last summer. The Seagulls are 10th in the Premier League and despite a crippling injury list, they still have a chance of qualifying for Europe.

Some fans however have even called for the German to be sacked this week and made stinging comments on social media. Hurzeler knows the brutal nature of the business and the painful loss places greater emphasis on the upcoming matches against Chelsea.

"I think criticism is important for for the development," Hurzeler added. "But in the end we we can only achieve things together so we need the fans.

"We need the fans at the Amex, we need them to support us we need them as our 12th man.

"If they are there, we have more energy, so it's also about knowing that together we can we can achieve more.

"I know that criticism is part of the business and it's also completely justified but now it's about sticking together and getting out of the situation together."