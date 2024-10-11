Double injury boost for Brighton as duo give Fabian Hurzeler selection dilemma

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their trip to Newcastle

Brighton are expected to have two key players back in time to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park after the international break.

The Seagulls, who are sixth in the Premier League table, have been without wingers Solly March and Brajan Gruda for the entire campaign but both should be available for the October 19 showdown.

March, 29, has been out of action for almost a year following his ACL injury sustained at Manchester City last season. The Albion ace featured in an under-21s fixture against Crystal Palace last week and almost made the match day squad for the 3-2 win against Tottenham just prior to the break.

Brajan Gruda of Brighton & Hove Albion received his first taste of Premier League action against Tottenham

Gruda, who joined Brighton this summer for £25m from German club Mainz, had his first brief taste of life in the Premier League as a late substitute against Spurs as he replaced former Newcastle man Yankuba Minteh in the closing stages.

The Germany under-21 international adds further to Hurzeler’s attacking options and the German head coach will now have to decide who starts on the right flank against the Magpies.

Minteh, who joined Brighton this summer from Newcastle for £30m, looks the most likely following his goal scoring display against Tottenham but Gruda, March and Simon Adingra are all pushing to start.

On the opposite flank, Japan international Kaoru Mitoma will hope to continue his fine start to the season and his productive link-up with in-form striker Danny Welbeck. The former Manchester United and Arsenal front-runner already has four goals to his name this season.

“Danny has played for top clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal when I was still young, and I really respect him,” Mitoma said to the Albion website. “I feel very comfortable playing with him and I try to talk with him during games.

“We have a good understanding on the pitch, and if we keep playing like this, we can create more goals. Also, we have a lot of talented players, so I try to think about them more during the game.”