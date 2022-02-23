Double injury boost for Graham Potter and Brighton ahead of Aston Villa

Albion head coach Graham Potter will hope to have key players available for their Premier League clash against Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Brighton produced a below par performance last time out against Burnley as they suffered a 3-0 loss to the relegation threatened team.

Potter was without his two main defenders Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster, while Enock Mwepu was unavailable due to his hamstring injury.

Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu could be available for selection against Aston Villa

The Ecuador international has not played since injuring himself on his Premier League debut at West Ham last December but is said to be making excellent progress.

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa have also wobbled of late, having lost their last two matches to Watford and Newcastle.

Villa will hope to achieve the double over Albion this season as they beat Brighton 2-1 last November on Gerrard's first match in charge.

Adam Webster: Brighton missed their key defender last time out against Burnley due to a groin problem and Potter expects Webster to be fit to face Aston Villa. Webster has had his troubles this season and has previously missed games due hamstring and calf issues.

Lewis Dunk: Another huge miss against Burnley as the skipper was suspended following his red card picked up at Man United. It was a blow for club and player as Dunk was just building up a head of steam following his return from a lengthy knee injury.

Enock Mwepu: The season of frustration continues for the £23m summer arrival. Albion fans have seen glimpses of his potential - most notably that stunning strike during the 2-2 draw at Liverpool - but nothing sustained. He last featured for Albion when he injured his hamstring in the FA Cup win at West Brom and has not been seen since. Potter said last week he hopes to have him available for the Villa match.