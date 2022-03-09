Double injury boost for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool 'machine' ahead of Brighton

Liverpool - who progressed in the Champions League on Tuesday night at Anfield after 2-1 aggregate victory against Inter Milan - are in the midst of a hectic schedule as they look to keep pace with league leaders Man City.

Klopp has described his team as 'a machine' recently following their impressive run of late and two vital components of that machine are back in action.

Good Albion reads: Jurgen Klopp issues fresh plea to Premier LeagueMidfielder Thiago Alcantara had been struggling with hamstring injury but the classy Spain international returned and took his place in the starting line-up against Inter as Jordan Henderson dropped out.

Jurgen Klopp will bring his Liverpool 'machine' to the Amex Stadium this Saturday

Defender Joel Matip also made a return following his illness and he played the full 90 minutes alongside his defensive partner Virgil van Dijk.

Ibou Konate did not make the squad after missing Monday's training session and will be assessed ahead of Brighton

Klopp's squad has an impressive look to it as Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota also came in for Naby Keita and Luis Diaz respectively.

It keeps the Red machine fresh and highly motivated to face Brighton as they try to narrow the six point gap at the top of the table - Liverpool do however have a game in hand on City.

Good Albion reads: Jeremy Sarmiento offer injury update ahead of LiverpoolOne potential issue for Liverpool is the fitness of Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian attacker was not included in the match-day squad despite recovering from a muscle issue and training on the eve of the game.

Liverpool continue to march on but Brighton in contrast are suffering a dip in form and their loss at Newcastle last Saturday was their fourth consecutive Premier League defeat.

Graham Potter will hope to have his experienced midfielder and former Liverpool star Adam Lallana available following a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu could also return after hamstring and illness issues but Adam Webster remains on the sidelines with a groin problem.

Ecuador international Jeremy Sarmiento is also in contention as the 19-year-old continues his recovery from a lengthy hamstring problem sustained at West Ham last December.