The former Seagulls defender has been integral to the Magpies' rise up the Premier League table.

Newcastle have conceded just one goal in three matches since the 29-year-old made his Toon debut, winning two and drawing one, and have moved up to 14th in table, four points clear of the drop zone.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe hailed the impact of January singing Dan Burn following his £13million move from Brighton & Hove Albion on transfer deadline day. Picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Over the same period, Albion have shipped ten goals in five fixtures and have won just once.

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting between Newcastle and Brighton at St James' Park, Howe said the boyhood Magpies fan has added a bit of steel to the Toon back line.

He said: "Dan’s been very good, on and off the pitch. Great lad, really mixed well with the team.

"He’s immediately got everyone’s respect for how he’s conducted himself. Trained very well, had to be patient for a little period.

"Then, when he got his chance in the team, I think he's performed really, really strongly. Very composed. Defensively very good.

"So he’s fitted in really well, I’m really pleased with him."