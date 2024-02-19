Eddie Howe's one-word response as ex-Brighton man moves closer to Man United switch

Former Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth looks to be heading to Man United from Newcastle

Newcastle have placed sporting director Dan Ashworth on gardening leave amid Manchester United’s pursuit.

It is understood the former Brighton technical director has stepped away from his duties at St James’ Park after telling the club he wants to move to Old Trafford.

Ashworth, who has been in post at St James’ Park for 20 months, was seen as a key appointment by the Magpies’ new Saudi-backed owners after they completed their £305million takeover in October 2021.

It is so far thought there has not yet been formal contact between the clubs, and Ashworth was in the stands at St James’ Park on Saturday as Eddie Howe’s men played out a 2-2 Premier League draw with Bournemouth.

Asked afterwards if he had spoken to Ashworth since his press conference on Friday, during which he admitted that the 52-year-old had not told him that he wanted to remain on Tyneside, he replied: “No.”

Newcastle have not commented on the situation, which will leave them with a major gap to plug, and they are certain to drive a hard bargain when negotiations to secure Ashworth’s release get under way.

Ashworth resigned from his role with the FA in September 2018, and joined Brighton as technical director in the spring of 2019. There he was credited with Brighton shrewd approach in the transfer market and the progression of the youth academy. He also worked extremely well with former Albion boss Graham Potter.