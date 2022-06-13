Albion will hope to add to their squad as they look to build on their record breaking season in the top flight.

Graham Potter guided his team to ninth in the league with a record haul of 51 points from 38 matches.

The significant challenge now is to build on that impressive campaign which will likely require some shrewd moves in this window and – perhaps more importantly – keeping hold of their best players.

Brighton’s strategy of late has been to snap up some of the finest young talent across the globe and use their loan system and coaching to develop them before introducing them to the first team.

It has worked of late with Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Jakub Moder all playing their part last season.

So far, Brighton have also sold at the right time with Ben White signing for Arsenal last summer for £50m and Dan Burn Burn joining Newcastle for £13m in the previous window.

It has delivered a healthy income and despite the loss of two key players, Potter has still managed to improve their position in the table.

The transfer window will close at 11pm on Thursday, September 1st.

Albion will perhaps look to add some additional fire power to the squad and may also hope to bolster their defensive ranks.

