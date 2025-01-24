Eight Brighton players missing ahead of Everton – with official reason given for midfielder's latest absence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Everton at the Amex Stadium

Brighton are once again juggling their squad as injuries continue to hinder head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

The defence is the main area of concern for the Seagulls ahead of their showdown with David Moyes’ Everton, with skipper Lewis Dunk the latest with a “small muscle issue. Midfielder Matt Riley is also struggling due to a “painful” knee injury.

Hurzeler said: “He had a hit in his knee and it’s painful but it’s just a time thing so, if he’s able to overcome the pain and if he can go through this pain, we will see the next days.”

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion is struggling with a muscular injury ahead of Everton

With Dunk injured and Igor Julio ruled out for the season with a hamstring problem, Adam Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke are the only two recognised senior centre backs available.

"In our defensive line, we are suffering a little bit,” Hurzeler added. “But we always manage to find solutions so far. That's also our job and I'm sure no matter who will play at the weekend that we have a strong team on the pitch.”

Eight Brighton players ruled out ahead of Everton: Igor Julio (hamstring), Jason Steele (surgery), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), James Milner (leg), Mats Wieffer (knock), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Lewis Dunk (muscular), Matt O'Riley (knee).

Striker Evan Ferguson, who continues to be linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium, is unavailable to face Everton due to an ongoing ankle problem. Hurzeler refused to rule out an exit between now and the end of the window.

"It's very important that we talk about these things internally, that we know the player's view,” said the German. “It is also important that he gets enough game time to develop and to improve.

"Therefore, it's always a decision we make together. So, We want to hear his opinion, his thoughts. We want to hear also his needs, his wishes and then it is also the club's side. Then it is about making the right decision together. Honestly, I don't know yet."

Hurzeler also explained the decision to let Julio Enciso join Premier League strugglers Ipswich on loan.

The 21-year-old Paraguay midfielder has made 12 league appearances for Albion this season.

Hurzeler said: “Julio wants to play regularly, and that is not something we can guarantee with so many options in our attacking positions.

“Ipswich have offered Julio the possibility of more regular game time, and the move is the right one for all concerned.

“We will keep a close eye on his progress as the season continues, and we wish him well for his time with Ipswich.”