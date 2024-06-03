Eight forgotten Brighton stars who will save Tony Bloom millions in the transfer market this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion are banking on their strategic approach to the transfer market paying off once again this campaign.

The Seagulls and their data-driven transfer model has yielded excellent results in recent seasons with the likes of Alexis Mac Alister, Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Leo Trossard all joining for modest fees before securing lucrative moves away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton have proved adept at finding these talents, allowing them time to settle to their new surroundings and then providing a path to the first team. It’s contributed to record profits for the club and enabled Albion to reinvest into facilities and the playing squad, which has ultimately allowed them compete at the sharp end of the Premier League.

Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom is always on the lookout for a data-driven bargain

The key to all of this however is finding the next one… and then the next. Talent spotting is a highly competitive market but Brighton have total faith in their approach and their data, which allows them to discover players and then patiently develop their potential on the Premier League stage.

Technical director David Weir said: “You look recently at [the signings of] Carlos Baleba, Ibrahim Osman and Simon Adingra. That’s a slightly different pathway and we think they’re going to be really good players for us. It's about having that awareness everywhere and understanding what is possible and where the opportunity lies.”

The continual cycle can make team building problematic for coaches and was part of the reason why Brighton parted ways with previous boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Brighton – still searching for their new manager – press on with their system and here’s eight players who previously joined and will hope to reach their full potential this season.

Carl Rushworth: The 22-year-old goalkeeper is tipped as a future England international. Joined Brighton in January 2019 from Halifax and has been loaned out to Worthing, Wallsall, Lincoln and Swansea. Impressed last season in the Championship at Swansea and now looks Premier League ready. Could well be challenging Bart Verbruggen for the No 1 spot this term.

Adam Webster: The defender - who joined for around £20m in 2019 - really struggled last term with injuries and loss of form. The 29-year-old lost his place to Jan Paul van Hecke and looked destined to leave this summer. Van Hecke suffered a thigh issue and Webster was recalled and look revitalised in the final few matches. Remains a talented Premier League centre back and could be a key man for Albion once again this term.

Tariq Lamptey: Another stop-start season for the former Chelsea man who joined Brighton for around £2m in January 2020. A real talent when fit and firing but keeping him consistently fit for the PL has been the issue. The Ghana international – still just 23-years-old – will hope the 2024/25 campaign is his most productive to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Hinshelwood: The Brighton academy product enjoyed an excellent breathrough campaign until a foot injury halted his progress. The 18-year-old can play at right back or centre midfield and big things are expected for him this season. Especially if he plays in his favoured midfield role. One to watch out for this term.

Valentin Barco: What a talent this young Argentine is. The Segulls beat off competition from numerous top clubs to land the left-sided player for around £7m from Boca Juniors. Introduced to the first team and expected to excel in his first full season. Can't wait to see him devlop at Brighton and he could easily be their next big thing.

Carlos Baleba: Another young talent waiting to come of age this term. Signed for around £23m from Lille last summer and was seen as the replacement for Caicedo. Appeared sporadically last term under De Zerbi and struggled at times but improved greatly towards the end of the season. A raw talent and one for the new head coach to get the most from.

Evan Ferguson: The 19-year-old Ireland international striker struggled with a foot injury last term and was seen wearing a protective boot on the final day of last season. He joined Brighton from Bohemians in 2021, despite interest from Liverpool. Expected to feature more often this coming season and show the type of finishing ability that had Man City, Arsenal, Man United and Tottenham all taking note.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaoru Mitoma: A lower back injury ended his season early.Brighton really missed their Japan international and will hope to see him fit in time for their two pre-season matches in Tokyo. Joined Brighton in 2021 for around £2.5m from Kawasaki Front. Devloped on loan at Union SG and then impressed in the PL. Electric on his day and a genuine matchwinner.