'Electric' - Brighton player ratings vs Newcastle as £30m ex-Magpie nets 8-10

How each Seagull rated against the Magpies

Brighton and Hove Albion played out a fiery 1-1 draw against Champions League-chasing Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium.

Former Newcastle man Yankuba Minteh opened the scoring for the Seagulls with a deflected strike in the 28th minute.

Minteh – who joined Albion last summer for £30m – then upset the away fans by celebrating and pointing to his badge.

Despite having two previous penalty calls over-turned by VAR, Eddie Howe’s men finally levelled in the 89th minute as Alexander Isak stroked home a penalty after Yasin Ayari handled the ball in the box.

The point drops Brighton down to 10th in the Premier League, while Newcastle are fourth. Here’s how the Albion players rated...

Bart Verbruggen - 8: No chance with the penalty and a brilliant last gasp save to deny Callum Wilson.

Mats Wieffer - 5: Never looks overly comfortable at right back. Booked on 32 minutes and replaced by Lamptey soon after the break.

Jan Paul van Hecke - 6: Back in the starting XI after his head injury. A nervy moment when he lunged in on Willock. The penalty decision was overturned after a VAR check. It was his challenge on the edge of the box that led to the freekick which brought the late penalty.

Lewis Dunk - 7: The skipper has struggled at times this term but looks more assured in the past two matches.

Pervis Estupinan - 6: A reliable presence of late of the left side of the defence. Defended well but few forays forward.

Jack Hinshelwood - 6: Played alongside Baleba in central midfield. Covered a tremendous amount of work but loose in possession at times. Replaced by Ayari.

Carlos Baleba - 7: Back in his more familiar midfield role and after a nervy start performed with his usually skill and power.

Yankuba Minteh - 8: Scored against his former club with an effort that deflected off Dan Burn. A tireless display and switched to the right for the final 15 minutes. Replaced by Gomez with minutes to go.

Matt O'Riley - 7: Clever use of the ball in the early stages and took up good positions. Replaced by Gruda in the last few minutes.

Simon Adingra - 5: Started in Mitoma's absence and struggled to make a major impact on the game. Replaced by Veltman on 69 minutes.

Dany Welbeck - 6: Scored the winner in the last two matches against Newcastle but never had a clear chance today.

Subs: Tariq Lamptey - 6: Replaced Wieffer on 54 minutes. Tangled with Gordon for the first disputed penalty which was ruled out by VAR.

Yasin Ayari - 5: The Sweden international replaced Hinshelwood. His handball led to the penalty.

Joel Veltman - 5: Replaced Adingra on 69 for his first outing following an ankle injury.

Brajan Gruda - 6: Lovely delivery from a freekick to set up Gomez's late chance.

Diego Gomez - 6: Replaced Minteh on 94 minutes and could have been the match winner as he headed well wide from close range.