The Scottish club have agreed a ten per cent sell-on fee should the Nigeria international exit Amsterdam, according to BBC Sport.

The deal is expected to be finalised in the coming days.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: “It looks like Calvin is moving on. Of course I want to keep him. I’m really happy with his performances.

“In the end, everything we do has to be in the best interests of the club. We have to look for another player to add to our squad. We have our list ready.”

Bassey had attracted Albion’s attention due to his ability to play at centre half and left back.

The 22-year-old was tipped to replace popular Seagulls defender Marc Cucurella, who has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League title-holders Manchester City.

