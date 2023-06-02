'Enlightened' - Brighton chairman Tony Bloom makes key De Zerbi point amid Serie A and Tottenham link

Brighton enjoyed an excellent Premier League campaign as they finished sixth and qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

The attacking style of play was impressive and De Zerbi has clearly made his mark on the team having replaced previous head coach Graham Potter after he switched to Chelsea last October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea finished a disappointing campaign in 12th – Potter was sacked before he could see the season out – while Brighton flourished under their new head coach. De Zerbi remains committed to the Seagulls for next season but has been linked recently to roles at Tottenham and Serie A champions Napoli.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has impressed in the Premier League

Bloom is understandably delighted with his in-demand Italian head coach and praised him in his end of season message on the club’s website.

“Succession planning is always key, and Roberto De Zerbi was someone who we were aware of for some time and, crucially, was available at a time in the season when it is often difficult to bring in head coaches from other clubs,” Bloom wrote. “Roberto is an excellent fit for our club with the style of football he adopts, his passion, desire and determination to succeed, and his enthusiasm and abilities to improve players.

“It’s never easy for any squad when they experience a change of head coach and coaching staff, even more so when the season is already underway, so full credit to our players, who adapted remarkably well to the transition. From the initial conversations I had with the senior players, they were fully on board with Roberto’s philosophy and methods from day one. I know that they continue to be enthused and motivated by his sessions, enlightened even, and that feel-good factor has spread right through the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad