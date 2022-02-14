Brighton head coach Graham Potter‘s was left admiring the technical ability of Neal Maupay’s first half goal at Watford.

Maupay’s eighth Premier League goal of the season broke the deadlock after a dominant display by Albion at Vicarage Road.

It came just before halftime as Tariq Lamptey found space on the right and crossed the ball into the box. Maupay swivelled and delivered a sublime first time finish from the edge of the box that whistled over Ben Foster and dipped into the top corner.

It was the Frenchman’s 26th Premier League goal in total since joining Albion in 2019 and drew him level with former Brighton striker Glenn Murray.

“It was a really good finish,” said Potter. “He still had a lot to do. We were patient and we managed to get Tariq into a good area. We attacked well and technically it was a good finish and really pleased for him.”

Brighton’s second came with less than 10 minutes remaining in the match when Webster was able to poke the ball into the back of the net from close range following an Alexis Mac Allister corner.

It was a convincing display and it keeps Brighton ninth in the Premier League on 33 points from 23 matches.

Potter added: “My reaction is a really, really good performance and a really good result.

“I thought we played a really good game, I thought we reacted well throughout the game, good reactions when we lost the ball, good patience when we had the ball, tried to attack.

“It’s not easy against Roy’s teams because they defend well. You’ve got to be patient and wait for the opportunity to attack and we did well.

“I think our subs helped us and we wrestled it back and finished the game strongly, so credit to the players.”

