Albion controlled large periods of the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and restricted Spurs to zero shots on target.

With the game heading for a goalless draw, Trossard took advantage of a mix-up at the back and brilliantly placed the ball past Hugo Lloris on the 89th minute.

He said: “I’m really happy for myself and especially for the team. It was a really good game.

“We kept on going and we reduced their chances. It was the perfect game for us.”

The Belgium international was deployed at wing-back as Graham Potter tweaked the side which beat Arsenal 2-1 last weekend.

“He (Potter) said yesterday that he had a special role for me at wing back,” Trossard said.

“He knew that I did that at Belgium.

“I think it worked well.

“That’s one of my strengths that I can play almost anywhere, except maybe centre back.

“I always do my best to help the team.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Spurs eye Eriksen Tottenham are keeping tabs on Christian Eriksen as they plot a sensational reunion. Various Premier League clubs have been linked with Brentford ace. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

2. Wolves may have to sell Neves Wolves may have to accept that they will have to cash in on midfielder Ruben Neves this summer. (Pete O’Rourke) Photo Sales

3. Henderson attracting attention Bournemouth and Middlesbrough have joined the likes of Fulham, West Ham, and Newcastle United in the race to sign Manchester United’s Dean Henderson. (The Sun) Photo Sales

4. Liverpool keen on Ramsay Liverpool are ‘chasing’ Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay this summer. Leeds United have been linked in the past. (Various) Photo Sales