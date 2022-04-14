Spurs manager Antonio Conte is expected to take charge of Saturday’s match despite testing positive for Covid-19.

Conte tested positive at the weekend and has been “appropriately distancing” to avoid spreading the virus, according to the Premier League side.

Tottenham expect the Italian to be symptom-free in time for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at home to Brighton.

Conte’s pre-match press conference will now take place on Thursday via Zoom, rather than in-person at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground in Enfield.

Tottenham are currently fourth in the table following a run of four straight wins, the most recent a 4-0 victory at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Liverpool plot Cho swoop Liverpool are reportedly interested in a move for Mohamed-Ali Cho. The 18-year-old Angers forward has reportedly previously attracted interest from Leicester City and Eintracht Frankfurt. (RMC Sport) Photo Sales

2. Schmeichel set for talks Kasper Schmeichel will hold contract talks with Leicester this summer that may determine whether he finishes his career with the club. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. Race for Diaby is on West Ham have joined the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacker Moussa Diaby – but the Hammers will face competition from Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle for the Frenchman. (CalcioMercato) Photo Sales

4. Colwill in demand Everton are reportedly involved in a transfer battle with Southampton and Leicester City to sign impressive Chelsea defensive prospect Levi Colwill. (Gianluca Di Marzio) Photo Sales