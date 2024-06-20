Euro 2024: Former Chelsea, Man City and Brighton star Discusses England’s Chances and Lewis Dunk
Wayne Bridge is Betfred’s Euro 2024 Ambassador. When speaking about England’s chances for this year, he said: “We say it’s coming home every year, you’ve just got to say it and believe it.
"It’s a massive challenge and you look at the talent they've got, it’s a really exciting time. I say the only thing missing is at the back. I don't feel like we've got as strong of a backline as we’ve had in previous pairings over the years.
“The rest of the team I think it's great. That's no disrespect to the players that are in those positions. If you look at the players that have played there before, I think they're more solid overall.
“I've had a discussion before where I suggest that we could play one holding midfielder and two further up in the pitch of like Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.
"However, that's having a lot of trust in everyone at the back. I feel like if you had some of the centre-backs that we’ve had in the past, I think that would be an easy decision and we’d be able to do it."
When speaking about Brighton and Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk, who has been included in the Euro 2024 squad list, Wayne Bridge added: “I'm just buzzing for him to be fair. I saw him at a previous England game and the kids got to meet him and stuff.
“I was just buzzing because he had some talent and he's gone on to show that. He's got a lot to give, so fingers crossed for him that he will get some games on and do well.
"I think all the plays are important to be honest and I know that they might not feel it at times. I've been before and sat on the bench. I got a few minutes game time the World Cup and Euros but it's one of those things where you’ve just got to stay ready.”
