Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool and West Ham found out who their Europa League Group stage opponents will be this season

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will guide his team in Europe this season

Europa League debutants Brighton were drawn to take on former Champions League winners Ajax and Marseille in Friday’s group stage draw.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men secured a first season in continental football with a sixth-place finish in last season’s Premier League table, and their reward is matches against four-time European champions Ajax and the 1993 European Cup winners Marseille.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagulls’ other group opponents are reigning Greek champions AEK Athens, with the first round of group stage games to be played on Thursday, September 21.

It’s a brilliant group for Brighton fans, as they prepare for their first ever foray into Europe but it can also be classed as the classic “group of death”. A second place or better in Group B would be some achievement from De Zerbi’s men

West Ham will face Olympicacos, Freiburg and TSC in Europa League Group A, while Liverpool will face LASK, Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse in Group E.

The winners of the eight groups progress straight to the last 16, while the eight runners-up will take on the eight third-placed sides from the Champions League group stage in the knockout round play-offs.