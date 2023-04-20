European football qualification explained for Brighton, Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa fans

As we enter the business end of the season, many fans are curious to know how they can qualify to play European football next season.

It is well known that the top four places in the Premier League guarantee qualification for the Champions League next season, but confusion lies into how the spots are handed out for the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

This uncertainty lies with the fact that fans know that an FA Cup final victory does not only land you a prestigious trophy, put also books you place in Europe for next season.

How does a potential Brighton or Sheffield United cup victory affect the likes Liverpool or Aston Villa? Who would be eyeing up a route to Europe via their league position.

It is well known that the top four places in the Premier League guarantee qualification for the Champions League next season. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Here is all the possible outcomes explained ahead of the FA Cup semi finals this weekend.

For the Europa League, England has been given two spots for next year’s competition. This is originally given to the team that finish fifth in the Premier League and the winner of the 2023 FA Cup.

So, if the unthinkable happens and Championship side Sheffield United win the FA Cup this season, it will be them and the fifth-placed team representing England in Europe’s second tier competition next season.

However, if the winner of the FA Cup has already qualified for the Champions League, which is the case of semi finalists Manchester City, then sixth placed would be awarded a Europa League spot.

The team that finish fifth in the Premier League and the winner of the 2023 FA Cup are automatically given spots in the Europa League. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

If Manchester United win the FA Cup, and finish either in a Champions League spot or fifth place, then sixth place would also get the Europa League place.

However, if Brighton were the to win the trophy and finish outside the top six, then that sixth place team would qualify for the Europa Conference League instead and the Albion would enter the Europa League.

England has one team that can enter the Conference League, which is originally earmarked for the winners of the EFL Cup.

However, with this years winners Manchester United likely to finish in the top five this season, the place is given to the next highest finishing team in the league (i.e. seventh place).

England has one team that can enter the Conference League, which is originally earmarked for the winners of the EFL Cup. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The only way this would not be given to seventh place, is if Brighton or Manchester United were to win the FA Cup and finish seventh themselves.

In that scenario, sixth place would take the Conference League spot.

Realistically then, any of the teams in the top half of the table will be looking to finish in the first seven places come the final whistle of their last league game on May 28.

Manchester United currently sit third on 59 points, with Newcastle United taking the last Champions League spot on 56 points.

Tottenham and Aston Villa take up the Europa League spots, on 53 and 50 points respectively, while Brighton occupy the potential Europa conference place with 49 points, but have played fewer games then all their competition.

Liverpool will be hoping to enter the top seven picture. Currently in eighth place, Jurgen Klopp’s men are two points behind Brighton and will be spurred on by their impressive 5-1 victory away at Leeds on Monday.