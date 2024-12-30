Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion is struggling with an ankle issue

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion at Aston Villa

Brighton are without striker Evan Ferguson at Aston Villa in their final Premier League match of 2024.

Ferguson has made just two Premier League starts this term, with Fabian Hurzeler selecting the likes of Danny Welbeck, Georginio Rutter and Joao Pedro ahead of the Ireland international.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away this January and was a notable absentee from the Brighton squad that drew 0-0 against Brentford at the Amex Stadium last week.

Head coach Hurzeler explained afterwards that Ferguson was struggling with an ankle issue and 20-year-old remains side-lined for the clash at Villa Park.

“First of all, he needs to get back on the pitch,” Hurzeler said to Sussex World after the stalemate against Brentford. “The rumours, I won’t discuss them in public.

“I think it is very important that the player knows our idea, that we know the idea from the player. And then it is most important to be honest to each other, to find the right solution for the club and also for the player.

“I am really happy that Evan is in our squad and I am hoping that he will be back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Hurzeler made four changes in total to the starting XI to face Aston Villa as the Seagulls seek their first win in seven. Full back Tariq Lamptey came in for Joel Veltman, Brazilian defender Igor returned to the XI as Pervis Estupinan missed out on the matchday squad.

Sweden midfielder Yasin Ayari is in ahead of Matt O’Riely, who drops to the bench and Simon Adingra starts on the left wing ahead of Kaoru Mitoma.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Ayari, Baleba; Gruda, Enciso, Adingra; Pedro. Subs: Steele, March, Rutter, Moder, Minteh, Mitoma, O'Riley, Veltman, McConville.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa made three changes following their loss to Newcastle last time out. Jhon Duran and Matty Cash are suspended as Ollie Watkins and Diego Carlos step up while, Leon Bailey replaced Amadou Onana.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Bailey, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins. Subs: Olsen, Mings, Barkley, Buendia, Philogene, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Onana, Ramsey.