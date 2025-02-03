Evan Ferguson advised on next steps after West Ham loan as Paul Merson questions Brighton decision

All the latest transfer deadline day news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Paul Merson insists Evan Ferguson can be a success at West Ham following his loan move from Brighton.

Ferguson, 20, has struggled for game time under Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler, with just two Premier League starts.

The Ireland international will reunite with former Brighton boss Graham Potter at West Ham.

Merson feels that's a perfect fit for Ferguson and that he will benefit from playing alongside the likes of Lucas Paquetá and Mohammed Kudus.

The former Arsenal man did however question Albion's decision to let Ferguson go.

"I'm not sure about getting rid of Ferguson," said Merson on Sky Sports. “I'm not sure about that one at the moment. I think the lad's a good player. He does fit West Ham and Potter, but he needs to play.

“He's got to come up with solutions. When you first come over from Ireland, gets in the team, big, strong kid, and he was outstanding.

"Then all of a sudden, the next season comes along. I know he's had injuries, but then he's on the radar.

"I think he'll be all right at West Ham because he's very intelligent, and he's got people like Kudos and Paquetá and he's a brainy footballer. I think they'll connect together. When you talk about ticking boxes for signings, I think this ticks the box majorly."

Ferguson is keen to get the next stage of his career started. “It feels good to be here. Seeing the stadium and being here today, I’ve got a very good feeling,” Ferguson told West Ham TV.

“I can see and know how big West Ham United is. It was a big opportunity for me to come here. I know the gaffer well and look forward to working under him again.

“I want to come in and do my best for the Club, score goals, and see where we get to.”

Head Coach Potter is excited by the prospect of working with a player who he first worked with following Ferguson’s transfer from League of Ireland club Bohemians to Brighton four years ago.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Evan in on loan until the end of the season,” said Potter. “He’s a player we obviously know very well, so I’m grateful to the Board for bringing him in.

“He’s got plenty of quality attributes as a striker that we believe will benefit the group over the course of the coming months.”