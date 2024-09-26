Evan Ferguson and Ferdi Kadıoglu start: Brighton to try new XI at Chelsea without Joao Pedro - gallery

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 26th Sep 2024, 15:24 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 15:54 BST
All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler confirmed they will be without star striker Joao Pedro for Saturday's trip to Stamford Bridge.

Pedro injured his ankle in the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest after he was clattered by Morgan Gibbs-White in the closing stages of a fiery clash.

"This tackle, of course, you can see it on television," said Hurzeler speaking in his press conference ahead of Chelsea. "But you have to see it on the pitch – how hard it was, the dynamic of it. The TV can't give you the right dynamic of what happens in real life. It was a hard tackle for me. Joao had some problems after the game.

"He still has some problems. You have to go week by week with him. But I don't think that he will be an option for the weekend."

Here's Albion's predicted XI without Joao Pedro:

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler will have to shuffle his pack for the trip to Chelsea

1.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler will have to shuffle his pack for the trip to Chelsea Photo: Mike Hewitt

The Dutch No 1 missed the first two matches with injury but has impressed since his return. He's an upgrade on Rob Sanchez, who left for Chelsea for £25m.

2. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The Dutch No 1 missed the first two matches with injury but has impressed since his return. He's an upgrade on Rob Sanchez, who left for Chelsea for £25m. Photo: Paul Hazlewood

The defender has been consistent this season looks set to keep his spot against Chelsea.

3. Joel Veltman - RB

The defender has been consistent this season looks set to keep his spot against Chelsea. Photo: Steve Bardens

One of Brighton's best players and will need to be on top form against Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

4. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

One of Brighton's best players and will need to be on top form against Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. Photo: Steve Bardens

