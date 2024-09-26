Evan Ferguson and Ferdi Kadıoglu start: Brighton to try new XI at Chelsea without Joao Pedro - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler confirmed they will be without star striker Joao Pedro for Saturday's trip to Stamford Bridge.
Pedro injured his ankle in the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest after he was clattered by Morgan Gibbs-White in the closing stages of a fiery clash.
"This tackle, of course, you can see it on television," said Hurzeler speaking in his press conference ahead of Chelsea. "But you have to see it on the pitch – how hard it was, the dynamic of it. The TV can't give you the right dynamic of what happens in real life. It was a hard tackle for me. Joao had some problems after the game.
"He still has some problems. You have to go week by week with him. But I don't think that he will be an option for the weekend."
Here's Albion's predicted XI without Joao Pedro:
