Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso – Here's 10 Brighton players who will be the talk of this January's transfer window

Brighton are often praised for their shrewd approach to the transfer market and they will have a number of key decisions to make next month.

Albion are currently flying high in fourth place and pushing for European football next term but a flock of Seagulls could still on the move in the January window.

Evan Ferguson’s lack of minutes in the Premier League has seen speculation increase on his future, with Nottingham Forest the latest club believed to be keen.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler denied reports that Ferguson could move away and believes the 20-year-old has a big future at Brighton.

"I don't where this information has come from,” Hurzeler said ahead of the Southampton draw. “I said to Evan that I'm happy that he's here in the team, that I'm happy with how how he's training, in the shape he is physically and mentally.

“He's a young player and he needs game time. I never said anything about a loan or something like this. We are happy that Evan is here.”

Here’s the 10 Brighton players who could be assessing their options...

1 . Fabian Hurzeler and Brighton have some key transfer decision s to make Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

2 . Evan Ferguson The Ireland international has made just one start this season with his only goal arriving in the 2-2 home draw against Wolves. Ferguson could still have a major role to play for Brighton this term, especially if regular striker Danny Welbeck, 33, needs breather or suffers an injury. Nottingham Forest, Leicester, Fulham, Juventus and West Ham are all said to be keen Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Tariq Lamptey The former Chelsea man is out of contract this summer and has seen just one start in the Premier League so far this term. The 24-year-old has had numerous injury issues during his time at Brighton and this January could be the last chance the club have of receiving a fee for the full-back. Photo: GLYN KIRK