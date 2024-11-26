Evan Ferguson and SIX other Brighton players who could leave this January

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion have key decisions to make on players who could potentially depart this January.

Evan Ferguson, who is contracted with Brighton until 2029, has been heavily linked with loan move away with Leicester, Fulham and Burnley all reportedly keen.

But Ferguson is not the only player struggling for minutes this term and six other players could all be assessing their options ahead of the next transfer window as either their contracts are due to expire this summer, or they plot the next steps in their careers.

Here’s seven Brighton players who could soon be on the move...

Evan Ferguson: The Ireland international has made just one start this start this season from his seven Premier League appearances. The 20-year-old has seen just over 100 minutes of top flight action with his only goal arriving in the 2-2 home draw against Wolves. It would seem slightly bonkers to strengthen a Premier League rival this January and a loan to the Championship could make more sense, if indeed he does go. Ferguson could still have a major role to play for Brighton this term, especially if regular striker Danny Welbeck, 33, needs breather or suffers an injury.

Tariq Lamptey: The former Chelsea man is out of contract this summer and has seen just 10 minutes of Premier League action so far this term. The 24-year-old has had numerous injury issues during his time at Brighton and this January could be the last chance the club have of receiving a fee for the full-back.

Jakub Moder: The Poland international midfielder almost joined Leicester last summer but the move collapsed after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall decided to join Chelsea instead of Brighton. Moder, 25, is out of contract this summer and has been linked with January move to the Bundesliga with Stuttgart. Like Lamptey, this could be Brighton’s chance to receive a fee for the midfielder who joined from Lech Poznan for around £7m in 2020. He has made two substitute appearances in the PL so far this term.

Julio Enciso: It’s been a frustrating season so far for the Paraguay playmaker as he struggles to establish himself under Fabian Hurzeler. The 20-year-old has slipped behind Georginio Rutter, Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma, Simon Adingra, Yankuba Minteh and Brajan Gruda in the pecking order. A January loan could be an option the player who has just 80 minutes of Premier League action. his name this term. Enciso is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2026.

Imari Samuels: The talented young left sided defender impressed in pre-season in Japan but he has been unable to make the breakthrough this term with Igor, Pervis Estupinan and Ferdi Kadioglu blocking his path. The England youth international is out of contract this summer and the Seagulls have a decision to make on his future. He’s had one outing in the Carabao so far this season.

Cameron Peupion: The Australian attacker is out of contract this summer and has already stated his intentions to find a loan this January. “From my numbers this season I've put a good case forward,” said the former Sydney United man. “I'm just focusing on trying to maximize any time I'm on the pitch, trying to score goals, get assists, create for the team and show why someone out there should take me.”

Ruairi McConville: The defender has been excellent for the under-21s this term and impressed on his debut for the senior Northern Ireland team in the last international break. He was then in the matchday squad at Bournemouth for the first time but remains behind Igor and Jan Paul van Hecke – plus Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster when they are fit. A loan in January could be an ideal next step for the talented 19-year-old.