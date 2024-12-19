All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Speculation continues to swirl around Brighton striker Evan Ferguson ahead of the January transfer window.

Ferguson, 20, has struggled for game time at Brighton this term, with just two starts and 215 minutes of Premier League action.

The Ireland international has dropped down the pecking order under Fabian Hurzeler with Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Georginio Rutter all preferred so far this season.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion has struggled for game time this season

Welbeck is however currently sidelined with an ankle issue, which could increase Ferguson’s chances of game time but it's done little to stop the transfer noise.

Manchester United, Tottenham, Juventus, Fulham, West Ham and even Manchester City have all been linked with a January loan swoop – but Celtic and Leicester are also said to among the leading contenders.

Former Wolves striker and Sky Sports pundit, Don Goodman, feels Celtic would be a bad move for the Irishman, who previously said Celtic were his favourite club in the Scottish Premiership.

“If I look at the quality of the Scottish Premiership, I don’t think a transfer to the SPFL would be right for Evan Ferguson," said Goodman to Coin Poker.

"However, he’s an Irish lad who has previously admitted Celtic are his favourite Scottish team. That could be a little carrot which makes him consider a move to Parkhead.

“European football would also be an attraction but would it be enough for him after being linked with some of the best clubs in the world previously?

“While the European nights are brilliant, the rest of it, aside from Rangers and maybe Aberdeen, is easy. I say that with the utmost respect and as someone who played in the Scottish Premiership. I’m not criticising it, those are just levels when compared to the Premier League.

“It would be huge if Celtic could somehow persuade him to sign for them."