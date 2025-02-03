All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Evan Ferguson is eager to get started at West Ham after he sealed his loan move from Brighton.

The Ireland international striker will reunite with his former manager Graham Potter, who handed him his first team debut while at Brighton.

Ferguson returned from an ankle injury to make an appearance as a second-half substitute in Brighton’s 7-0 thrashing by Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

But he has had few chances to impress under Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, and the recent return of Danny Welbeck has convinced Brighton to allow him to leave.

“It feels good to be here. Seeing the stadium and being here today, I’ve got a very good feeling,” Ferguson told West Ham TV.

“I can see and know how big West Ham United is. It was a big opportunity for me to come here. I know the gaffer well and look forward to working under him again.

“I want to come in and do my best for the Club, score goals, and see where we get to.”

Head coach Potter added: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Evan in on loan until the end of the season,” said Potter. “He’s a player we obviously know very well, so I’m grateful to the Board for bringing him in.

“He’s got plenty of quality attributes as a striker that we believe will benefit the group over the course of the coming months.

The Hammer are in Premier League action tonight as they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Potter’s former club Chelsea.

Potter will check on the fitness of Brazil playmaker Lucas Paqueta, who did not train in the early part of the week due to a groin problem.

But can Ferguson play so quickly after his move? Unfortunately not as squads need to be registered with the Premier League by 12pm the day before. Ferguson will not be able to feature for his new club.

Hammers fans will have to wait until this coming Saturday where Ferguson could potentially make his debut against Brentford.