Brighton and Hove Albion start their new Premier League season at Everton this Saturday. It will be the first taste of top flight action for Albion’s new head coach Fabian Hurzeler , who joined the club this summer from German club St Pauli.

Hurzeler, 31, has impressed during pre-season with the Seagulls and will become the youngest ever permanent manager in Premier League history at Goodison Park this weekend. The German does though have a few injuries issues to juggle ahead of his first league match, with some key players likely to miss the trip to Everton.