Everton vs Brighton early injury news as 9 out and 4 doubts

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 12th Aug 2024, 12:32 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 13:05 GMT
All the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion start their new Premier League season at Everton this Saturday. It will be the first taste of top flight action for Albion’s new head coach Fabian Hurzeler, who joined the club this summer from German club St Pauli.

Hurzeler, 31, has impressed during pre-season with the Seagulls and will become the youngest ever permanent manager in Premier League history at Goodison Park this weekend. The German does though have a few injuries issues to juggle ahead of his first league match, with some key players likely to miss the trip to Everton.

Here’s the early team news for Brighton and Everton ahead of the the Premier League kick-off...

Fabian Hürzeler, coach of Brighton, has a few injury concerns ahead of Everton this Saturday

1.

Fabian Hürzeler, coach of Brighton, has a few injury concerns ahead of Everton this Saturday Photo: Masashi Hara

The Brighton left back continues his recovery from ankle surgery.

2. Pervis Estupinan - out

The Brighton left back continues his recovery from ankle surgery. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

The Brighton No 1 goalkeeper is out for the first few matches of the season with an unspecified injury.

3. Bart Verbruggen - out

The Brighton No 1 goalkeeper is out for the first few matches of the season with an unspecified injury. Photo: GLYN KIRK

The Brazilian defender has not featured at all in pre-season and is out for the opener at Goodison Park.

4. Igor Julio - out

The Brazilian defender has not featured at all in pre-season and is out for the opener at Goodison Park. Photo: Michael Steele

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EvertonPremier LeagueBrightonFabian HurzelerAlbionSeagulls
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice