'Every area' - Hope Powell outlines Brighton's bold WSL January transfer window plan

Albion head coach Hope Powell has guided her team to fifth in the WSL

Albion are fifth in the table going into the Christmas break and have enjoyed some fine results this season and Powell revealed that the club is planning to add to the squad during the January transfer window.

“We plan to do some business,” she added. “Every area is a possibility, we’re always looking at where we can strengthen and we’ll definitely have a couple of players coming in.”

Overall though Powell is happy with her squad and pleased with the lofty position in the WSL.

“If you’d said at the beginning of the season that we would be fifth going into Christmas we would have taken that,” said Powell. “It shows our progress, but we have to recognise that the margins between us and the teams below us, and even the teams who are above us are quite small, with the exception of Arsenal and Chelsea.

“There is a lot to play for. We have lost the last four games and the girls have been bitterly disappointed with recent results because they want to keep progressing and pushing up the table. We'll be looking to do that when we start again in January but the break has come at a good time for us."

Albion had several absentees when they went out of the Conti Cup last Wednesday following a 3-0 defeat against West Ham but the positive was being able to give more playing time to younger members of the squad.

“It was an experience for the young players like Libby Bance, Katie Robinson, Maisie Symonds and Faith Nokuthula because coming up against tough opposition is a really steep learning curve. So is recovering from a defeat, and you only get that from being thrown in at the deep end.

From a coach’s point of view, you see what they need to work on so they can push themselves forward to get into the team more often.

“Our hand was forced a little on Wednesday, when we had quite a few inexperienced players in the team, but it was good for them and good for me to see them too.”

Albion return to action when they entertain Manchester City on Sunday, 9 January.

Arsenal off

Albion's WSL fixture at leaders Arsenal last Sunday was postponed. The decision has been taken by the FA due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19.

A revised date for the fixture in the New Year will be announced in due course.

All tickets will remain valid for the rearranged fixture, but Arsenal will refund any ticket holders who are unable to attend on the revised date.

Live on TV

Albion’s home games against Manchester City and Chelsea next month are to be broadcast live on the BBC.

Their fixture against City on Sunday, 9 January, will now kick off at 12 noon on the BBC Red Button and the match against Chelsea on Sunday 23 January will kick off at 12.30pm on BBC2.