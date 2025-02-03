All the latest news from Brighton’s transfer deadline day

The deadline day delivered some promising news for Brighton fans during the final hours of the January transfer window.

The Seagulls, who are 10th in the Premier League after their 7-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, made some big calls in the window as the likes of Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso were allowed to leave on loan while some of the fringe and academy players also moved on.

Diego Gomez and Eiran Cashin were the two players to arrive this month that can impact Fabian Hurzeler’s first team squad, while the signing of Stefanos Tzimas was confirmed earlier today and and the Greece under-21 international will join in the summer. The 19-year-old was reportedly in talks with Liverpool before agreeing to join the Seagulls.

Brighton also pushed hard to sign Tommy Watson but the two clubs failed to reach an agreement in time. The player reportedly travelled south for talks and Brighton saw their £13m bid rejected.

Here’s the full debrief of today’s deadline day business as the window gently closed at 11pm….

IN Stefanos Tzimas from Bundesliga 2 side FC Nuremburg – £22m: Fabian Hurzeler said, "Stefanos is an exceptional young talent, an out-and-out centre-forward with a natural ability to score goals, and we are absolutely delighted to have signed him. He will join up with us in the summer, ahead of next season, but we are really looking forward to working with him, and feel he has a very exciting future ahead."

OUT Evan Ferguson to West Ham on loan until the end of the season: Hurzeler said, "Evan has had a frustrating 12 months with injuries and for him to get back to the level he’s capable of and to continue his development, he really needs to be playing regularly. This loan gives him that opportunity, and under a manager he knows well. We are looking forward to watching Evan’s progress over the next few months, and we wish him well."

OUT Ruairi McConville to Norwich City in a permanent move – £1m plus add-ons: Technical director David Weir said, “Ruairi wants to play regular senior football and establish himself. The offer from Norwich City is a very good one for the club, as well as giving Ruairi that opportunity, and we wish him the best of luck for the future.”

OUT Former West Ham ace Benicio Baker-Boaitey to Millwall in a permanent move – undisclosed: Technical director David Weir said, “Benicio has progressed through the academy and it was great to see him make a number of appearances for the first team in the second half of last season. This is a good move for all parties, and we wish the best of luck for the future.”

OUT Ed Turns to Exeter City, in a permanent move – undisclosed: Technical director David Weir said, “Ed is ready to play first team football and this move will give him the opportunity to do that “It’s great to see the club support a local lad through the academy and into the professional game. We wish him the best of luck.”

OUT Caylan Vickers to Mansfield Town on loan: Technical director David Weir said, “Caylan has been in good form this season for our under-21s and the opportunity to be involved in a first-team environment is the next natural step. We’re looking forward to seeing how he progresses with Mansfield during the rest of the season.”

OUT Marcus Ifill to Bromley in a permanent move – undisclosed: Technical director David Weir said, “Marcus wants to play regular senior football to establish himself and the offer from Bromley gives him that opportunity.”