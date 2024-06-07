Every Brighton player competing at Euro 2024 and the Copa America this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton will have 10 players competing at Euro 2024 and the Copa American this summer

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk was deservedly selected for England’s Euro 2024 squad in Germany this summer. Dunk, 32, has been excellent for the Seagulls throughout the last five seasons in the Premier League and has consistently been one of the best defenders in the country.

Dunk – who now has six caps for his country – has been overlooked by Gareth Southgate on previous occasions but this time he gets the nod and if he plays he will be the first Brighton player to represent England at a major tournament since Steve Foster featured in the 1982 Spain World Cup against Kuwait. Dunk is not the only Albion ace in international action this summer, as the Seagulls have 10 players featuring in the Euros or at the Copa America.

Lewis Dunk – England: The Brighton skipper has every chance of playing, especially due to the injury to Harry Maguire. Dunk could partner John Stones at the heart of the defence as England start with Serbia on June 16, with Denmark and Solvenia completing Group C.

Pascal Gross – Germany: Albion’s player of the season will expect to play a key role in the German team for their home tournament. They kick-off their Euros in Group A against Scotland on June 14, before facing Hungary and Switzerland.

Deniz Undav – Germany: The striker was excellent this season while on loan at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. He was the highest scoring German this term with 19 goals and 10 assists and deservedly earned his spot in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad.

Bart Verbruggen – The Netherlands: The Albion stopper had a solid first season in the Premier League after his £16m arrival from Anderlecht. His boss Ronald Koeman yesterday confirmed the 21-year-old will be the first choice for his country. They kick-off against Poland on June 16 and also face France and Austria in Group D.

Billy Gilmour – Scotland: The Brighton man will be up against his teammates Gross and Undav in the tournament opener on June 14. Gilmour has the ability to be the main man for Steve Clarke’s Scotland team. They also face Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.

Jakub Moder – Poland: The Brighton midfielder is expected to make the final cut after his inclusion in Michal Probierz's provisional squad. He has recovered well from his serious knee injury and has proved a reliable performer on the international stage for his country. Poland are in Group D and face The Netherlands, France and Austria.

Valentin Barco – Argentina: The Albion teenager will hope to make the final squad for the Copa America having been called up to head coach Lionel Scaloni’s provisional squad. It will represent quite the rise for the left sided player who joined Brighton for £7m last January. Argentina start Group A on June 21 against Canada and also face Peru and Chile.

Jeremy Sarmiento – Ecuador: The attacker was included Félix Sánchez’s squad after his loan spell at Ipswich and West Brom last season. Ecuador kick off their Copa America Group B campaign on June 22 against Venezuela. They also face Jamaica and Mexico in the group stages.

